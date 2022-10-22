Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Defence University on Friday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS delivered a talk to the participants of 24th National Security Workshop. While talking to participants, COAS spoke on various chal¬lenges to national security and response measures. COAS said that national cohesion and unified response to guard and promote Pakistan’s nation¬al interests is imperative for progress. “Pakistan has faced many challenges but came out stronger every time. Our fight against terrorism is one such example which only suc¬ceeded due to whole of the nation approach,” COAS reit¬erated. “Peace and stability can only be achieved if rule of law and state’s writ is estab¬lished,” COAS emphasised.