FATF President Raja Kumar acknowledges Pakistani authorities largely addressed all of action plan by doing ‘a lot of work’ n PM Shehbaz Sharif commends efforts made by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, FM Bilawal Bhutto.

ISLAMABAD - In a major development, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Friday announced to formally remove Pakistan from its grey list. FATF President T Raja Kumar in Paris said Pakistan had been on the grey list since 2018 and after a lot of work by the Pakistani authorities, they completed a combined 34 action items to address deficiencies in the anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing systems. Raja Kumar said FATF welcomes this significant progress as a result Pakistan can now more effectively tackle anti-money laundering and terror financing. He said an FATF team verified that the reforms are in place and that there is a high-level of commitment and capacity to sustain those reforms. He said these reforms are good for the stability of the country and the region. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the removal of Pakistan’s name from FATF grey list. In a series of tweets, he said Pakistan’s exiting the FATF grey list is a vindication of our determined and sustained efforts over the years. He congratulated the civil and military leadership as well as all institutions whose hard work led to today’s suc¬cess. Shehbaz Sharif commend¬ed the role and efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Ba¬jwa, their teams and all political parties for putting up a united front to get Pakistan out of the grey list. Foreign Minister Bilaw¬al Bhutto also congratulated the nation. “Congratulations to the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has officially been removed from the FATF ‘grey list’”. The FATF, a global money laun¬dering and terrorism financ¬ing watchdog, acknowledged the country’s progress to fully comply with the plan of action. The FATF welcomed Pakistan’s significant progress in improv¬ing its anti-money laundering and combating financing terror (AML/CFT) regime. In a press statement, it noted that Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed tech¬nical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed in ad¬vance of the deadlines, encom¬passing 34 action items in to¬tal. “Pakistan is, therefore, no longer subject to the FATF’s in¬creased monitoring process,” the handout said, adding that the country would continue to work with the Asia-Pacif¬ic Group to further improve its AML/CFT system. Addressing the press confer¬ence, FATF President Raja Ku¬mar noted that Pakistan had been on the grey list since 2018. “It has two concurrent action plans. After a lot of work by Pa¬kistani authorities, they have largely addressed all of the ac¬tion plan items,” he said. He said that the task force had conducted an onsite visit at the end of August. The onsite team verified that there is a high-lev¬el of commitment from the Pa¬kistani leadership, sustainabili¬ty of reforms and commitment to make improvements in the future, he said. As a result of these action plans, Pakistan has made significant improvements to strengthen the effectiveness of this framework for combat¬ing terrorism financing.” He further said steps had also been taken to strength¬en risk-based supervision of financial and non-financial institutions, improve asset confiscation outcomes, and in¬vestigate and prosecute money laundering. “As a result of this, Pakistan has been removed from the increased monitoring list,” he said. Pakistan has been on the grey list of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since June 2018 for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing, and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019. Since then, the country continues to be on that list due to its failure to comply with the FATF mandates. Lat¬er, another action plan was giv¬en to Pakistan. Pakistan had to complete two concurrent action plans with a total of 34 items. Under the 2018 action plan of the FATF, the country had to im¬plement 27 points while it met seven points under the 2021 ac¬tion plan. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said FATF has unanimously de¬cided to remove Pakistan from the “list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring and now it has been whitelisted by FATF. In a news conference in Par¬is on Friday, she said FATF has welcomed Pakistan’s signifi¬cant progress in improving our Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Ter¬rorism regime. She said it has been recognized that Pakistan has strengthened the effective¬ness of its AML and CFT regime and addressed technical defi¬ciencies and commitments of its Action Plans comprising of total 34 action items. The Minister of State said this truly is a result of a whole-of-country efforts and demonstra¬tion of our resolve to improve our domestic systems to count¬er money laundering and fi¬nancing of terrorism and bring them at par with the interna¬tional standards. She said this would not have been possible without complete national con-sensus across political spec¬trum. Hina Rabbani Khar thanked the national leadership for pro¬viding strategic direction, con¬fidence and support to all insti¬tutions throughout the process to achieve this key national ob¬jective. She said the success we have achieved today is indicator of what we can achieve when we work together with sense of purpose and commitment. The Minister of State said Pakistan is now in a position where we can not only sustain the trajectory of reforms with-out any international monitor¬ing or pressure but can also share our expertise and re¬sources with our countries in our region and beyond