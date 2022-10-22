Share:

I love the smell of napalm in the morning.

It smells like victory.

–Francis Ford Coppola

The Vietnam War was an extremely long, costly and divisive conflict that brought North Vietnam in opposition with South Vietnam. The matter got intense during the Cold War when the United States and the Soviet Union were already butting heads in multiple arenas. More than 3 million people were killed in the conflict and half of those who died were Vietnamese civilians. The effect of the war was such that it even divided the Americans amongst themselves. The opposition remained strong even after President Richard Nixon signed the Paris Peace Accords and ordered the withdrawal of US forces from the country in 1973. The war ultimately came to an end after the Soviet-backed forces took control of South Vietnam and unified the country as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.