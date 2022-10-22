Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the government was planning to promote the use of electric vehicles in the country and would establish a network of the related charging infrastructure. In this regard, the prime minister directed the departments concerned to present him a comprehensive plan at the earliest. Shehbaz Sharif also asked the Ministry of Trade and Industries, Ministry of Power and Energy and the Board of Investment to extend every possible facility to investors interested in the sector of electric vehicles. He was chairing a high-level meeting on inclusion of electric buses in the fleet of public transport, promotion of electric vehicle industry and alternative energy resourc¬es. The prime minister empha¬sized that to make the country self-sufficient in energy re¬serves, there was a dire need to develop renewable pow¬er resources. He mentioned the recent approval given by the government for launch of 10,000 megawatt solar proj¬ect. The solar project, he said, would not only reduce envi¬ronmental pollution but also ensure generation of cheap electricity by cutting reli¬ance on costly imported fuel, thus saving valuable foreign exchange. The meeting was presented with the propos¬als on electric buses for pub¬lic transport and was also up¬dated on the increasing use of electric vehicles across the world. It was informed that the development of industry and infrastructure of electric vehicles would significantly bring down the country’s im¬port bill besides opening up opportunities of foreign in¬vestment and employment.