Share:

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad police have apprehended 11 criminals involved in criminal activities and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in criminal activities and looting innocent people.

Following these directives, Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Waqas Ahmed and recovered 1240 gram heroin from his possession. Likewise, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused Muhammad Jamil and recovered 1176 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Umar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Sangjani police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Turab and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover, Khanna police arrested an accused Miraj Ali and recovered 1320 gram hashish from his possession. Sabzi Mandi Police arrested two accused Ziyarat Gul and Shabbir Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols from his possession.

Furthermore, Shams Colony police arrested three accused namely Haider Ali, Haseeb Iqbal and Muhammad Qayyum and recovered weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, police teams arrested two accused from different areas of a city.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.