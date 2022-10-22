Share:

Islamabad-Police in riot gear fired tear gas rounds at leaders and protestors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Friday who were staging a protest demonstration against disqualification of ex-premier Imran Khan by Election Commission of Pakistan in Tosha Khana case by blocking roads at Faizabad Interchange.

Dozens of leaders and supporters of PTI gathered at Faizabad Interchange and blocked the roads by torching tyres and other stuff making it no go zone for vehicular movement as well as for pedestrians.

Likewise, a few supporters of PTI also assembled at Islamabad Toll Plaza on motorway and registered their strong protest against disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan. The protestors also put on fire old-tyres and blocked motorway for traffic while triggering a gigantic traffic jam on motorway and in capital.

Similarly, the enraged PTI MPs and their supporters staged sit-ins in many areas of twin cities. The areas where protest demos were reported included Bhara Kahu, Sohan, Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Tarnol and Gujar Khan. Resultantly, a gigantic traffic jam occurred in twin cities doubling miseries of business community and other citizens.

Police had also arrested a Member of National Assembly (MNA) of PTI Saleh Muhammad and two of his gunmen who had resorted to intense aerial firing outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Red Zone. The detainees were moved to Secretariat police station for further investigation, according to a police spokesman. A scuffle also occurred between some personnel of law enforcement agencies and an irate mob of PTI that was being led by deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi at Faizabad Bridge.

The protestors chanted slogans against PML-N former president Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah and in favour of their party chief Imran Khan.

They also criticised the decision of the ECP and urged the apex court to declare this decision null and void. A mob of PTI, led by Amir Mughal, blocked Srinagar Highway from G-13. Other protestors included Malik Sajid, Farzand Shah, Qazi Tanvir, Raja Faisal, Syed Tauqeer Shah, Sibtain Satti and others.

The protestors chanted high pitched slogans against government and the ECP.

Meanwhile, a large number of PTI workers and leaders also closed roads at Sohan and Bhara Kahu. A mob, led by Sheraz Kiani, Malik Amir, Sohail Satti, Raja Tahir Nawaz and Tariq Dildar, also blocked roads and chanted slogans.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi along with dozens of protestors staged a sit-in at Faizabad Bridge. Earlier, a large number of protestors agitated at the bridge against the disqualification of Imran Khan.

A heavy contingent of Islamabad police clashed with the protestors and also fired tear gas rounds to disperse the protestors.

Thick white smoke clouds could be seen from miles away and also affected the nearby residential areas. From Murree Road, the Rawalpindi police also made tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

Several protestors were arrested by Islamabad police. Nonetheless, a police spokesman denied arrest of PTI protestors.

Islamabad Police also issued an advisory to the road users after blockage of roads by the protestors of PTI. According to him, due to protests, blockage was reported at four locations in twin cities.

He said that Islamabad Expressway is blocked outside Korang Town/ Pakistan Town.

The protestors also blocked Expressway near new Iqbal Town. Traffic movement is also barred from Faizabad to Murree Road while Athaal Chowk and Bhara Kahu have also been blocked for traffic.

However, City Traffic Police Rawalpindi spokesman said the roads in city are opened for traffic but the traffic is moving slowly.

Earlier in the morning, the authorities beefed up security in Islamabad as well in Red Zone by deploying thousands of police, FC and Rangers personnel ahead of decision of ECP in Tosha Khana case.

PTI leaders and former federal ministers including Dr Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Dr Shehbaz Gill, Faisal Javed, Usman Dar and others gathered outside the ECP. Some of them attempted to sneak into ECP but the security forces had not allowed them to get inside.

IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that strict security arrangements have been made in the wake of ECP verdict in Tosha Khan case and protest of PTI.

He said that extra force had been deputed around sensitive buildings and in Red Zone.

Till the filing of this report, PTI leaders and supporters’ protests and sit-ins continued in several areas of Islamabad.