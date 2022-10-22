Share:

Peshawar - The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and Red Crescent Societies’ Head of Emergency for Pakistan Chiran Jiva livera has said that floods in Pakistan have badly affected people where the scale of the help is to be increased. He said that IFRC is working to raise $55 million in donations all over the world at the request of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society. The amount will be spent on the rehabilitation and recovery of flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh. He expressed these views while talking to Journalists during his visit to flood-affected areas in Dera Ismail Khan. He said that Pakistan Red Crescent is currently providing shelter, food, clean drinking water, free medical facilities, free medicines, and health and hygiene care kits and awareness to the flood victims in collaboration with IFRC, ICRC, Norwegian Red Cross, and other movement partners. However, the victims still need more aid, for which we are taking steps to raise donations at the international level. On the other hand, the Norwegian Red Cross’s head of international programme Rothing Jakob said that he was saddened by the damage caused by the floods in Pakistan. He said that his organisation was also working closely with the Pakistan Red Crescent society, the government of Pakistan, and the district administration for providing hygiene kits and awareness too.