ISLAMABAD - A private member’s bill seeking to bar arrest and preventive detention of parliamentarians for speci­fied periods and during the house sessions was tabled in the Senate amid an up­roar of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) law­makers seeking issuance of production orders of their fellow Senator Azam Swati.

Former chairman Senate and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rab­bani moved the Members of Parliament Privileges Bill, which was referred to the standing committee con­cerned by the chair.

A day earlier, the National Assembly had made crucial changes to its rules making it mandatory for the authorities concerned to seek prior per­mission from the speaker to arrest a member of the lower house. The bill says that no member shall be detained under any law pertaining to preventive detention at any time 15 days before com­mencement and 15 days after conclusion of a session.

“When a Member is re­quired to be arrested or ar­rested on a criminal charge or for a criminal offence or is sentenced to be im­prisoned by a Court or is detained under an execu­tive order, the committing judge, magistrate or, as the case may be, executive au­thority, shall immediately intimate such fact to the Chairman or Speaker, as the case may be, indicating the reasons for the arrest, de­tention or imprisonment of the Member,” it reads.

It further says that when a Member of Parliament is summoned by or required to appear before any commis­sion, tribunal, authority, or­ganization, agency etc for any investigation or inquiry, the Chairman or Speaker shall be informed of the same.

The bill also says that the Chairman, Speaker or Chairman of a Committee shall summon a Member of Parliament in custody to attend a sitting or sittings of the Senate, Assembly or meeting of a Committee of which he is a Member. On a Production Order signed by the Secretary or by any other Officer authorized by the Chairman, or Speaker, the Federal Government or the provincial government or such other Authority shall produce the Member of Parliament before the Sergeant-at-Arms. The ser­geant, after the conclusion of sitting or the meeting, shall hand over the Member to the concerned authority.

Under the bill, no Member shall be detained or arrested one week before the com­mencement of a session in which he is required to vote for election of the Prime Min­ister or the Chief Minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no confidence; or a money bill (Annual Budget).