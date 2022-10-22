PESHAWAR     -   Two consecutive governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have signed deals to get loans worth around Rs600 billion over the past nine years, ac­cording to sources in the provincial bureaucracy. On the other hand, KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra told this correspon­dent that a total of Rs330 billion loans had been re­ceived by the province till December 2021 under his tenure, while some loans are yet to come. Accord­ing to the statistics, the province borrowed Rs89 billion for six projects during the first PTI gov­ernment in the province under the then chief min­ister Pervez Khattak. This loan included Rs52.47 bil­lion for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), around Rs14.35 billion for the renovation of roads, Rs15.97 billion for energy projects, Rs330 million for national im­munization support, and Rs3.63 billion for Pehur canal extension scheme. Approximately Rs43 bil­lion foreign loan was also returned during Khattak’s government and Rs7 bil­lion interest on the loans were also paid. The statis­tics also reveal that the in­cumbent KP government under Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan signed agree­ments for receiving more than Rs500 billion worth of loans for 13 projects. Of the total loans, Rs40.90 billion on 2% markup was received for nine sec­tors including agriculture, tourism, finance, irriga­tion and transport. So far, the KP govt has received Rs146 billion loans. The provincial government is expected to pay back the loans in 25 to 30 years.

