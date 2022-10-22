Share:

LAHORE - As soon as the decision of Election Commission came, PTI workers and citizens took to the streets and blocked several important roads, disrupting flow of traffic. Apart from this, PTI leaders and workers also blocked the Babu Sabu Interchange, which affected the flow of traffic on the Motorway as well. The triggered protestors burnt tyres to block the traffic to demonstrate against the decision. The PTI’s Lahore leadership alongwith their workers staged strong protests in different areas of Lahore including, Aziz Bhatti Town, Wagah Town Ring Road, Allama Iqbal Town, Thokar Niaz Beg, Ravi Town, Shalimar Town, Shahdara, Samanabad Town, Dataganj Bakhsh Town, Babusabu interchange, Nishtar Town, Gulberg Town, Ferozpur Road, Walton Town Cantt, DHA and Bhatta Chowk. PTI Lahore leadership alongwith party workers demonstrated against the disqualification of PTI chairman Imran Khan in front of PTI office on jail road. Workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf raised slogans and repudiated the ECP verdict The workers blocked the Jail Road for traffic. Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Central Punjab Andlib Abbas, Mian Mehmoodul Rashid, Mian Akram Usman and other leaders while talking to the media and participants of the protest said that PTI strong reject this unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission.