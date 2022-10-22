Share:

Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-N) top leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has given credit to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan after Pakistan came out of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said in a statement that Pakistan exiting FATF grey list was a big achievement for the nation and the credit will be given to ex-PM Imran Khan and his team.

He added that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa played a vital role in exiting the FATF grey list. “Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa are the real heroes of this success.”

Pakistan out of FATF grey list after four years

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has announced the removal of Pakistan from its grey list, appreciating the country’s efforts in anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing.

The Financial Action Task Force has decided by consensus that Pakistan has completed all substantial, technical and procedural requirements of both the 2018 and 2021 Action Plans. As a result, Pakistan has been taken off the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, with immediate effect.

This decision was taken during the FATF Plenary meeting held in Paris, France from 20-21 October 2022. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs/Chairperson National FATF Coordination Committee, Ms Hina Rabbani Khar, led the Pakistan delegation to the FATF Plenary.

Pakistan has made enormous progress in the Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) domain over the course of fulfilling the requirements of both Action Plans. Despite many challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan continued the reform trajectory and sustained the high-level political commitment to aligning its domestic AML/CFT regime with international best practices.

Achieving FATF targets was a whole-of-nation endeavour. Multiple ministries, departments and agencies, both at the Federal and Provincial levels, contributed to achieving this national objective. The engagement with FATF has led to strategic improvements in Pakistan’s laws and procedures, making its domestic AML/CFT regime more resilient to cope with current and future challenges.