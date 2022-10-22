Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to provide maximum facilities to small traders across the province. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Chambers of Small Traders, here at 90 Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam. The delegation was led by Mian Zafar Iqbal, president Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Faisalabad. During the meeting, the issues being faced by traders and industrialists were discussed. The delegation presented demands for cess and property tax, setting up of a furniture city in Sargodha, power-looms, connecting the industrial estate of Vehari with the Motorway, and land for offices of chambers in industrial estates. The senior provincial minister assured the delegation of solving legitimate problems of traders and industrialists on a priority basis. Aslam said that the loan limit would be increased from Rs10 million to 20 million. He directed the Punjab Small Industries Corporation Managing Director to take necessary steps to increase the loan limit to 20 million.The senior provincial minister also ordered for reviewing construction of the approach road to connect the Vehari Industrial Estate with the Motorway. He said that 24 small industrial estates had been set up across Punjab and the policy of 100 per cent colonisation of industrial estates was beginning implemented.