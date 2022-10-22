Share:

LAHORE - Accusing the federal government of obstructing supply of wheat to the common man, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Friday said that the Punjab government will approach the Supreme Court against the federal government’s decision of not allowing the provincial government to import wheat from some foreign country. “Punjab government is not the private sector to deny wheat import. The federal government should allow us to import wheat”, he said while talking to the media after laying the foundation stone of development schemes in Gujrat. The chief minister alleged that the federal government did not help the flood victims and now it was obstructing the supply of wheat and flour to the common man. “The federal government provided wheat to other provinces, except Punjab. We will take this issue to the Supreme Court,” he announced. The CM deplored that the person who is calling himself the prime minister should have some common knowledge that the Punjab government is not a private sector but a provincial government. “First Shehbaz Sharif should read my statement and then respond,” he suggested. He further advised that Shehbaz Sharif should think before speaking. His job is only limited to mere lip service and he is an expert in frequent lies, the CM maintained, adding that the Punjab government asked for permission to import wheat from the federal government and Shehbaz Sharif did not allow it. Talking about the Ehsaas program, he said it was the best public welfare agenda and Imran Khan’s flagship initiative to provide subsidised commodities to eight million families. “In fact, Punjab Ehsaas Ration Program is the best example of a targeted subsidy. The Punjab government has given billions of rupees for this program. Funds are being deposited in the bank accounts of deserving families. At least 10 percent commission is given to the retailer shops registered under the Ehsaas programme”, he said, adding that this program had created new employment opportunities and the poor were getting subsidised items. “The Opposition in Punjab shoots arrows in the air; let them do so; we are stronger than before. The number of our assembly members has increased in Punjab and the newly-elected members will take oath on Monday,” he observed. Parvez Elahi said his government had carved out five new districts and this decision had been taken with consultations. The creation of new districts is creating thousands of employment opportunities, he added. The CM regretted that the Sharif family ruled Punjab for 15 years but did not invest any money in Gujrat. “We are trying to make up the shortfall of 15 years in one year”, he said. Earlier, the CM laid the foundation stone of the GT road Samman to Gujrat-Dinga dual road and flyover project to be completed with Rs2.83 billion. He also laid the foundation stone of the 29-km long old GT road Gujrat-Lakhanwal dual road project costing Rs9.11 billion. These projects would benefit the commuters of different districts. The entire project, including the flyover, will be completed soon. This road project will be completed in four phases and the journey from deprivation to development will not stop, he concluded. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi MNA, Abdullah Yusuf Warraich MPA, commissioner Gujrat Division, RPO and others were also present. Secretary C&W briefed about the projects.