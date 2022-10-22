LAHORE       -   Accusing the federal government of obstructing  supply of wheat to the common man, Punjab Chief  Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Friday said that  the Punjab government will approach the Supreme  Court against the federal government’s decision of  not allowing the provincial government to import  wheat from some foreign country.  “Punjab government is not the private sector  to deny wheat import. The federal government  should allow us to import wheat”, he said while  talking to the media after laying the foundation  stone of development schemes in Gujrat. The chief  minister alleged that the federal government did  not help the flood victims and now it was obstructing  the supply of wheat and flour to the common  man. “The federal government provided wheat to  other provinces, except Punjab. We will take this issue  to the Supreme Court,” he announced.  The CM deplored that the person who is calling  himself the prime minister should have some common  knowledge that the Punjab government is not  a private sector but a provincial government. “First  Shehbaz Sharif should read my statement and then  respond,” he suggested. He further advised that  Shehbaz Sharif should think before speaking. His  job is only limited to mere lip service and he is an  expert in frequent lies, the CM maintained, adding  that the Punjab government asked for permission  to import wheat from the federal government and  Shehbaz Sharif did not allow it. Talking about the  Ehsaas program, he said it was the best public welfare  agenda and Imran Khan’s flagship initiative to  provide subsidised commodities to eight million  families. “In fact, Punjab Ehsaas Ration Program  is the best example of a targeted subsidy. The Punjab  government has given billions of rupees for  this program. Funds are being deposited in the  bank accounts of deserving families. At least 10  percent commission is given to the retailer shops  registered under the Ehsaas programme”, he said,  adding that this program had created new employment  opportunities and the poor were getting subsidised  items. “The Opposition in Punjab shoots arrows  in the air; let them do so; we are stronger than  before. The number of our assembly members has  increased in Punjab and the newly-elected members  will take oath on Monday,” he observed. Parvez  Elahi said his government had carved out five new  districts and this decision had been taken with consultations.  The creation of new districts is creating  thousands of employment opportunities, he added.  The CM regretted that the Sharif family ruled Punjab  for 15 years but did not invest any money in Gujrat.  “We are trying to make up the shortfall of 15 years  in one year”, he said. Earlier, the CM laid the foundation  stone of the GT road Samman to Gujrat-Dinga  dual road and flyover project to be completed with  Rs2.83 billion. He also laid the foundation stone of  the 29-km long old GT road Gujrat-Lakhanwal dual  road project costing Rs9.11 billion. These projects  would benefit the commuters of different districts.  The entire project, including the flyover, will be completed  soon. This road project will be completed in  four phases and the journey from deprivation to  development will not stop, he concluded. Former  federal minister Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi MNA,  Abdullah Yusuf Warraich MPA, commissioner Gujrat  Division, RPO and others were also present.  Secretary C&W briefed about the projects.

President approves appointment of Justice Athar Minullah as SC judge