Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday warned the opposition Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) to refrain from creating chaos and law and or­der situation countrywide against the disqualifica­tion of party chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

Addressing a press con­ference here after the ver­dict of Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) that disqualified former prime minister Khan for holding a parliament seat, the interior minister ad­vised the opposition par­ty to file an appeal against the decision instead of telling his workers to re­sort to violence.

“I warn not to create dif­ficulties for the masses as the decision is based on facts,” he said, adding that the verdict is crystal clear to everyone.

The interior minister advised all law enforce­ment agencies including police as well as civil ad­ministration of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stand by the state in­stead of becoming min­ions to Imran Khan and his cronies. “I would ask inspectors general of po­lice (IGPs) and chief sec­retaries of Punjab and KP and regional and district police officers of the two provinces to address diffi­culties of the masses (as a result of closure of roads due to PTI protests).”

Rana Sanaullah alleged that efforts were under­way to create hurdles in the movement of people in Punjab and other places. “The reaction of the peo­ple (after the ECP verdict) is disappointing,” he said.

He further said that PTI workers were trying to block roads in Punjab on the instigation of the pro­vincial government and the situation would have been different had the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held power there.

He paid tribute to the Election Commission what he said for exposing for­mer prime minister Imran Khan before the entire na­tion. He asked parliamen­tarians and all organiza­tions of PML-N to take to streets peacefully in their respective areas and cit­ies to express solidarity with the Election Commis­sion. “This fitna (foment­er) has been exposed,” he said while referring to PTI Chairman Khan. He fur­ther said that it was the duty of every Pakistani, patriot citizen and institu­tion to play its role in iden­tifying and crushing this fitna (agitator) who has tried to create divisions among the nation and has misled the youth.

The minister said that Khan was in the habit of sowing seeds of hatred among the children while visiting the universities and saying that he would prefer to die rather than sitting with his political opponents.

He accused Khan of toe­ing some foreign and an­ti-state agenda. “The ECP has proved this agitator as a thief, who used to call his opponents as thieves.”