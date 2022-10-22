ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday warned the opposition Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) to refrain from creating chaos and law and order situation countrywide against the disqualification of party chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.
Addressing a press conference here after the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that disqualified former prime minister Khan for holding a parliament seat, the interior minister advised the opposition party to file an appeal against the decision instead of telling his workers to resort to violence.
“I warn not to create difficulties for the masses as the decision is based on facts,” he said, adding that the verdict is crystal clear to everyone.
The interior minister advised all law enforcement agencies including police as well as civil administration of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to stand by the state instead of becoming minions to Imran Khan and his cronies. “I would ask inspectors general of police (IGPs) and chief secretaries of Punjab and KP and regional and district police officers of the two provinces to address difficulties of the masses (as a result of closure of roads due to PTI protests).”
Rana Sanaullah alleged that efforts were underway to create hurdles in the movement of people in Punjab and other places. “The reaction of the people (after the ECP verdict) is disappointing,” he said.
He further said that PTI workers were trying to block roads in Punjab on the instigation of the provincial government and the situation would have been different had the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held power there.
He paid tribute to the Election Commission what he said for exposing former prime minister Imran Khan before the entire nation. He asked parliamentarians and all organizations of PML-N to take to streets peacefully in their respective areas and cities to express solidarity with the Election Commission. “This fitna (fomenter) has been exposed,” he said while referring to PTI Chairman Khan. He further said that it was the duty of every Pakistani, patriot citizen and institution to play its role in identifying and crushing this fitna (agitator) who has tried to create divisions among the nation and has misled the youth.
The minister said that Khan was in the habit of sowing seeds of hatred among the children while visiting the universities and saying that he would prefer to die rather than sitting with his political opponents.
He accused Khan of toeing some foreign and anti-state agenda. “The ECP has proved this agitator as a thief, who used to call his opponents as thieves.”