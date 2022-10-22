Share:

ISLAMABAD-National University of Technology (NUTECH) is proud to share that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has awarded PEC Excellence Award (Lifetime Achievement) to Rector NUTECH Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz (R), HI (M) and Founding Rector NUTECH Lt Gen Khalid Asghar (R), HI (M) in recognition of his extraordinary contribution and services to the engineering profession. The award has been conferred upon the outperforming engineers in the country as well as expatriates who have contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. The PEC Excellence Award objective is to recognize the outstanding services and worthy achievements of eminent Pakistani Engineers who have made notable impact in national interest and contributed significantly to the country’s social and economic development.

In this regard, the PEC Excellence Award ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar, Islamabad. President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has honoured Rector National University of Technology (NUTECH) Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz (R), HI (M) with PEC Excellence Award (Lifetime Achievement). The subject award was conferred to Founding Rector of NUTECH, Lt Gen Khalid Asghar (R), HI (M), however, due to his personal commitments his award will be presented later by Chairman PEC.