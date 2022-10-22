Share:

The recent floods were not only a disaster for Pakistan and its people but its history as well. Major heritage sites like Mohenjo-Daro have been damaged to the point that reconstruction projects have become necessary if we are to preserve relics of ancient civilisations that not only represent our roots but are essential for our tourism industry. In acknowledgement of this, the Punjab government allocated Rs160 million for a three-year plan to rebuild and restore historical sites.

According to our archaeological department, Rs70 million has been allocated for Sirkap, the Mohra Moradu stupa, and the Bhallar stupa. Rs30 million will be spent on Mughal Garden Wah and the remaining will go to maintaining the facilities at the Dharmarajika Stupa. If this project is carried out as seriously, diligently, and responsibly as the Mohenjo-Daro reconstruction project, due to which the heritage site is already showing some signs of recovery, then we have a good chance of preserving our Buddhist history.

It is essential to perverse our history, and Pakistan has been blessed to have been located in areas that were central to worldly affairs. Movements originated here, religions were developed and preached from this region, and entire civilisations settled because of our rich resources. To allow them to disintegrate into nothing would be unacceptable. Thus, it is good to see that the government is owning this responsibility and has embarked upon large-scale projects that will bring back the glory of these sites.

The more we take care of our structures and heritage, the more beneficial it will be for us. Many people across different cultures, ethnicities, and religions come to Pakistan to witness and become a part of history that had an overwhelming influence globally. This is a source of our income as well and to neglect these sites would be to neglect one of the booming industries of Pakistan. As restoration works begin, we must be careful in choosing the methods we use, the time of the year we rebuild, and the care that must go into it all.