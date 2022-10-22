Share:

Pronouncing a reserved verdict, a banking court in Lahore on Saturday approved the post-arrest bail application of PTI leader Hamid Zaman in foreign funding case in lieu of a surety bond of Rs1 million.

Judge Aslam Gondal of the banking court gave the verdict.

Giving arguments in the support of PTI leader’s bail plea, Khawaja Haris Advocate said that the ‘foreign funding’ allegation was completely false. “The Federal Investigation Agency has all record of the case with it, and it can be verified that not a single recovery was made from his client,” he added.

FIA Prosecutor Muanam Bashir prayed to the court to reject the suspect’s bail application.

A Banking Court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore on Friday reserved its verdict on the post-arrest bail application filed by PTI leader and the trustee of Insaf Trust, Hamid Zaman, in the foreign funding case.

The FIA had taken Zaman into custody over a fortnight ago, on Oct 7, 2022.