A district and sessions court in Islamabad sent Shahnawaz Amir’s mother Sameena Shah to jail on judicial remand in Sara Inam murder case.

According to details, Shahnawaz’s mother was presented before the court after the completion of her two-day physical remand.

At the outset of the hearing, police sought judicial remand of suspect Shahnawaz Amir’s mother Sara Inam murder case for more investigation.

After hearing arguments, senior civil judge Muhammad Amir approved police request and sent Sameena Shah to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, on Wednesday the police arrested Sameena Shah, mother of prime suspect Shahnawaz Amir in Sara Inam murder case after the cancellation of her bail.

The district and sessions court in Islamabad had turned down the plea of Sameena Shah to extend her interim bail. Following the rejection of bail by judge Sheikh Muhammad Sohail, police arrested Sameena Shah.

On October 7, the mother of the main accused in the murder case was granted interim pre-arrest till October 19.

Shahnawaz was arrested for allegedly killing his Canadian national wife. The incident took place at a farmhouse located in Shahzad Town where the suspect lived along with his mother.