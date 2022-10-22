Share:

TIMERGARA - More than thirty persons including 20 school children sustained injuries in separate traffic related incidents in Lower Dir district here on Friday, said rescue and police officials. In the first incident, 20 school children were injured when a car and school van collided at Daag Gosam. Several ambulances of rescue 1122 reached the accident spot and rushed the injured children to District Head Quarters (DHQ) hospital Timergara for treatment. Medical authorities confirmed that condition of the injured students is out of danger. In the second incident, two speeding cars collided head-on at Osakai Talash, resulting in injuries to ten persons including women and children. The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to THQ hospital Chakdara for treatment. In the third road mishap, five passengers sustained injuries when a passenger coach and a trailer collided at Zulam Pul near Timergara