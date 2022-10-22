Share:

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Saturday lauded the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for not taking further extension.

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid said that the Islamabad police raided at his Islamabad residence at midnight while he was at Lal Haveli.

He further said that the whole nation is awaiting Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s verdict on NAB amendment ordinance.

He further added that the decision of elections will be made on roads or on a table, it will be decided before November 30.

Rashid also said that credit of the removal of Pakistan from grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) goes to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and all the institutions.

He also claimed that disqualification of Imran Khan will be ended in one hearing of SC or High Court. He added that this verdict is unconstitutional. "People who run away from jails, want Imran Khan to be in jail," he said.