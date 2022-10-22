Share:

Folk singer Arif Lohar escaped unhurt as the stage he was performing on collapsed in Jhelum, reported on Saturday.

Arif Lohar fell from the stage as it came down during a wedding ceremony due to overcrowding in Jhelum on Friday night.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the renowned folk singer Arif Lohar was performing on stage in his typical style with Chimta in his hands.

A large number of people pushed on the stage which crumbled.

Former PML-N MPA Chaudhry Nadeem Khadim was also present on the stage along with his colleagues.

However, all people including the Jugni singer remained unhurt in the incident.