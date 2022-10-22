Share:

ISLAMABAD - A lower court of Islamabad on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek e In­saf (PTI)’s Leader Azam Khan Swati in a controversial tweet case. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million and also instruct­ed the accused to submit his passport. Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood announced the verdict which was reserved in the last hearing after hear­ing arguments from both sides at length. It may be mentioned here that the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) had arrest­ed Azam Swati after registering FIR for giving a controversial statement about the head of a state institution. The FIR said that the accused tried to pro­voke the people through the hated statement against the in­stitution’s head.