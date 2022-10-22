Share:

Firstly, whether same-sex marriage is possible after the promulgation of the Act and the Rules. The answer is yes; there are about 51 family laws promulgated in Pakistan that deal with various family issues. Out of which 37 are federal while the remaining are provincial. About sixteen (16) family laws deal with Muslims, three (3) with Christians, eleven (11) with Hindus, one (1) with Sikh, one (1) with Parsi, and the remaining 19 deal with others. Despite several laws, the term marriage has not been defined anywhere in these laws. Marriage means a union of a man and woman as husband and wife with mutual consent. But unfortunately, it is nowhere written in any Pakistani family law that a marriage can only be conducted between a man and a woman. However, the words parties, bride, groom, or spouse have been associated in such laws without mentioning their gender/sex. So this means that according to the present legislative set-up if persons of the same sex want to register themselves as husband and wife, the only thing they have to do is them may change his/her name and gender accordingly and thereafter can get themselves registered as husband and wife and can get a marriage registration certificate. As nothing is written in the Act or the Rules that the Transgender is debarred from marrying a male or female. Hence, we can safely conclude that the Pakistani Legislature urgently needs to legislate a document for making the definition of the term “marriage” by the Quran and Sunnah.

Secondly, regarding the inheritance issue, if a real female registered herself as male then as per Section 7 of the Act she may receive a share equal to a male sibling and vice versa. This issue can be resolved on by conducting a full medical examination by a competent medical board including physicians and psychologists. In this way, fake and motivated changes in gender will not be possible. Only real and needy person can change their gender. The amendment in Rules is sufficient on this behalf by constituting a competent medical board for examination of the transgender.

Thirdly, on the infringement of real transgender rights, in a country like Pakistan where forgery and fraud are order of the day. As per the definition of transgender in the Act, not only the persons having physical gender issues can define themselves transgender. The Act and the Rules do not provide a safeguard on this behalf. Conversely, the law says that the person can time to time change their name and gender identity. So it is openly providing an opportunity for the opportunist to take a disadvantage upon the rights of real transgender. In the present set-up, a man or woman can come in the guise of a transgender and may usurp the jobs or other benefits thereunder. This defect may be rectified by putting restrictions on fake transformation.

However, now the matter has been put up before the Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan. There is pretty hope that the Federal Shariat Court shall favorably decide the case. Moreover, the Islamic Ideology Council has also taken the matter for making its opinion on its constitutionality. Hence, the Act and the Rules may be utilised as welfare and beneficial legislation if the legislature transforms their defects as discussed above. The Transgender Act is not un-Islamic but its unbridled use is detrimental to Islam as well as to the transgender community.