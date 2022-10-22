Share:

LAHORE - The district administration has sealed three industrial units and slapped heavy penalties on them for polluting air in the provincial capital. The special teams took action against the polluters under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner M Ali while carrying out inspections, here on Friday. The DC sealed Eastern Steels at Bhagatpura Stop, West Shoes recycling unit at Krol Ghati and Fazal Steels at Mehmood Booti for emitting excessive smoke and polluting air. He said that around 164 industrial units had been sealed and 62 vehicle had been impounded so far in the city. More than Rs 20 million fine had also been imposed on the polluters, he said