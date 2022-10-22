Share:

At least two children were killed and a woman and two other children were wounded when roof of a house collapsed in Okara on Friday night.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house located in Behlolpur area in the outskirts of Okara collapsed, burying four children and a woman under the debris.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot retrieved five persons from the rubble in injured condition. The injured were shifted to hospital where two children succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Rescue sources informed that the deceased were identified as five-year-old Ahsan and three-year-old Umme Hania.