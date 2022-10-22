Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Some unknown assailants allegedly gunned down a rickshaw driver last night near grid station on Kot Addu road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, unknown outlaws opened fire and injured a rickshaw driver 30-year-old Waqas son of Abdul Ghaffar resident of Chak No 568 Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, due to unknown reasons and fled away from the crime scene.

After receiving the informa­tion, the rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in the presence of police where the doc­tor declared his death after ex­amination.

Police Chowk Sarwar Shaheed have launched investigations by registering case against the un­known assailants.

ACCUSED ESCAPES FROM POLICE CUSTODY NABBED AGAIN

Shah Jamal police on Friday have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who managed to escape from police custody yesterday.

According to police spokesperson, the accused Abdul Rauf alias Rufi Kutana, who escaped from Shahja­mal police custody previous day, was arrested again by SHO Shah Jamal police station along with the police team. It’s pertinent to mention here that the accused Abdul Rauf, who was arrested from Lahore two days ago was being brought by Sub-Inspector Hafiz Waseem Ahmed and Constable Hasnain Raza of Shah Jamal police station in a private car.

Meanwhile, the accused jumped from the car and escaped near Ma­har Pur Chowk on which case was registered against Sub-Inspector Hafiz Wasim and Constable Has­nain Raza and Sub-Inspector Hafiz Wasim Ahmed was arrested on the orders of DPO.