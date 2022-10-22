Share:

New York-US airlines say they are reaping the benefits of a growing trend of hybrid work that allows employees to travel more frequently as Covid-19 restrictions ebb. Carriers including American Airlines, United and Delta highlighted the phenomenon on a series of conference calls as they reported banner results on continued strong travel demand. The increased adoption of virtual meetings, such as through Zoom, has eased the chains that once bound office workers to their desk, allowing greater flexibility. Get-away weekends are going longer, meaning an excursion that might have previously lasted from Friday night to Monday morning might now return on Tuesday or leave on Thursday. Prior to the pandemic, United Airlines would trim its transatlantic flights in the middle of the week. But this winter, more flights are planned for Europe “throughout the entire week,” said United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella. The dynamic also means more travel outside of the traditional school holiday period, with Delta pointing to exceptional activity in Florida last month. “If you look at September which is historically one of the worst months for Florida, you couldn’t buy a ticket to Disney,” said Glen Hauenstein, president of the Atlanta-based company.