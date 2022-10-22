Share:

Water crises in Balochistan have been such a big issue. People are left in an extreme lurch. They don’t have access to potable water. Resultantly, their health is at constant sea. There is a scarcity of water in rural areas and also city sides. There is a major reason behind this formidable issue the politicians of Balochistan don’t have any kind of concern for the miseries of the flood-stricken masses. They often neglect the basic necessities of the people. Water crises in Balochistan are really growing hazardously day by day, but there is not any sort of major steps to subjugate this grisly and formidable issue. its effects will be very horrible and lamentable. There is also a dominion of ignorance that’s effects are exposing these issues. Ironically, people can’t hold the necks of politicians owing to their supremacy. They are suppressed and quashed to get their rights. They are made a pawn of feudalists and waderas. The young stratas can invalidate these all displeasing menace from their areas. The government also need to expose all those imprudent politicians who don’t elevate their areas and solve the issues of the people. The scarcity of water must be controlled and addressed through some major steps. The provincial government along with the help of the federal government should look after the destitute and needy sector of Balochistan which has been yearning for potable water for a long time.

WASEEM MURAD,

Balochistan.