Share:

ISLAMABAD - It goes without saying that Imran Khan is the most popular political leader of the country at the moment with no match around. Accord¬ing to political observers, after Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Khan reached an unprec¬edented height of popu¬larity among the mass¬es. He derives his political strength from the masses. Starting from the night of April 10 when he was ousted as country’s prime minister, his sup¬port in the public has not receded. Rather it has gone up with each pass¬ing day. It remains a fact that each move by the government against Im¬ran Khan has given new impetus to his support¬ers. He remained a ben¬eficiary of every govern¬ment move as it proved counter-productive. So far, the ruling alli¬ance has not been able to contain the PTI chief in the political arena as the conflict widened. Let it be registration of FIRs against the PTI leader¬ship, Khan’s audio leaks especially on the cipher issue, ECP report in the foreign funding case, Farah Shehzadi episode, Malik Riaz Saga, etc., the 13-party PDM has not been able to delink Im¬ran Khan from his sup¬porters. At no point, Imran Khan was seen politically disturbed and the PDM leadership comfortable during the last 6 months. The results of the by-polls, first held on the Punjab Assembly seats on 17 July and recently held on 8 national assembly and 3 Punjab Assembly seats suggest that Imran Khan continues to enjoy the ‘unprecedented’ sup¬port among the masses regardless of the anti-PTI narrative by the leader¬ship of the PDM. The by-polls also proved wrong the PDM notion that PTI is popular on social me¬dia only. The ECP’s judgment has changed nothing in terms of electoral poli¬tics. Imran had already ‘resigned’ from the Mian-wali national assembly seat for which the ECP has declared him dis¬qualified for the time be¬ing. He didn’t want to take oath on any of the recent¬ly-won national assem¬bly seats. According to le¬gal experts, Imran Khan is eligible for contesting the very next elections. So what the ECP judgment has changed at the elec¬toral front. The answer is ‘nothing’. Yes, the judg¬ment has political reper¬cussions for PTI. It will give the ruling alliance a new narrative against Im¬ran Khan that the latter is corrupt. Still the ques¬tion remains whether the possibly new narrative by the PDM will break Im¬ran-supporters’ love re¬lationship. Apparently, not. Rather, Imran Khan is likely to gain further pop¬ularity. He will gain more sympathy for having been convicted on ‘political’ grounds, the previous de¬velopments suggest