The World Trade Organisation’s chief believes the world is heading towards a global recession due to multiple colliding crises and called for radical policies to revive growth. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Russia’s war in Ukraine, the climate crisis, rising food prices and energy shocks and the aftermath of the pandemic were creating the conditions for a world recession. Now we have to weather what looks like an oncoming recession, she told the opening of the global trade body’s annual public forum in Geneva.

We have security shocks, we have price shocks, we have climate shocks, we have energy shocks, we have food price shocks, and all of these are hitting us at the same time, so we cannot afford to do business as usual. The former Nigerian finance and foreign minister said central banks were in a tight spot, with little choice over the course ahead. Central banks don’t really have too much of a choice but to increase interest rates but the repercussions on emerging markets and developing countries are quite severe. What happens in the developed countries affects their debt burdens, affects what they have to pay to service debt, and affects the flight of capital from their economies back into the developed countries.

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.