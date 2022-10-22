Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has reiterated his commitment not to compromise on law & order in the province and made it clear that peace and the writ of the government is in place not only in Swat but all over the province. He stated that everyone should stay satisfied that his physical presence amongst people in the far-flung hilly terrain of district Swat is evident enough that peace and tranquillity prevailed in the area. Addressing locals and media persons at Gabeen Jabba during his visit to district Swat on Friday, Chief Minister Mahmood khan said that peace has been hard earned involving long struggle and multiple sacrifices rendered by security personnel and citizens. He made it clear that we would not allow anyone to sabotage this peace or to politicize it under any circumstances. The chief minister regretted that he was criticized without any reason, but it should be clear to all that he will never compromise on the peace and security of his people. He categorically stated that maintaining peace and harmony across the province has been the top most priority of his government since the day one. Touching upon the self-centered policies of the incumbent federal government, the chief minister said that multiple issues have surfaced ever since the imported government came into power and they have been involved in immoral politics at the cost of national interests. The chief minister said that the imported government has also withheld the due share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the budget, which is proof of the step motherly treatment and gruesome politics of the present federal cabinet. Highlighting the development initiatives taken by his government during the last four years, the chief minister said that the incumbent provincial government has completed several development schemes across the province, strengthened communication networks, established educational institutions and brought in huge investment by boosting tourism and industrial activities in the province. He clarified that as long as Imran Khan’s government was at the centre, everything was going well, but when imported rulers came into government, problems started to arise and the law-and-order situation deteriorated. The chief minister also announced the holding of winter tourism in the Swat valley and invited tourists from all over Pakistan to come here and enjoy the scenic sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Earlier, the chief minister was also briefed in detail about the law-andorder situation in Malakand Division. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG Police, Commissioner Malakand Division and other relevant authorities were also present on the occasion.