Al Baraka Bank PSA Satellite Series 2023 to boost Pak squash: Jahangir Khan 

LAHORE - The Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023, present­ed by the Institute of Emerg­ing Careers, is currently in full swing at the PN RKJK Squash Complex in Karachi. This ini­tiative has garnered immense support from squash legend Jahangir Khan, who is dedi­cated to elevating the rankings and aspirations of Pakistani squash players through these satellite tournaments, featur­ing 32 talented players from across the nation, with a prize pool of $1,000. Pakistan Navy is actively engaged in efforts to revive squash. The tourna­ment is set to span from Oct 22 to 26, and boasts Abdullah Nawaz as the top seed, repre­senting Pakistan, while Sadam ul Haq occupies the second seed position. Naveed Alam is serving as the tournament referee, ensuring fair and com­petitive matches. The organiz­ers extend their heartfelt ap­preciation to their sponsors, Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Lim­ited, the Institute of Emerging Careers, and Xtremelabs for their invaluable support.