Al Baraka Bank PSA Satellite Series 2023 to boost Pak squash: Jahangir Khan 

LAHORE - The Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023, presented by the Institute of Emerging Careers, is currently in full swing at the PN RKJK Squash Complex in Karachi. This initiative has garnered immense support from squash legend Jahangir Khan, who is dedicated to elevating the rankings and aspirations of Pakistani squash players through these satellite tournaments, featuring 32 talented players from across the nation, with a prize pool of $1,000. Pakistan Navy is actively engaged in efforts to revive squash. The tournament is set to span from Oct 22 to 26, and boasts Abdullah Nawaz as the top seed, representing Pakistan, while Sadam ul Haq occupies the second seed position. Naveed Alam is serving as the tournament referee, ensuring fair and competitive matches. The organizers extend their heartfelt appreciation to their sponsors, Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, the Institute of Emerging Careers, and Xtremelabs for their invaluable support.