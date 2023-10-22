Sunday, October 22, 2023
All steps taken to ensure availability of quality agri inputs

Our Staff Reporter
October 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Secretary Agriculture Punjab Nader Chattha has said that wheat crop would be cultivated over 16 million acres of land in the prov­ince this year and the government was trying its optimum best and taking all possible measures to en­sure provision of quality agricul­tural inputs to farmers. 

Addressing a Farmer’s Day func­tion, he said that last year, the Fais­alabad division in Punjab province got the highest average wheat yield of 38 maunds per acre. Now, it’s the time that farmers should cultivate wheat over maximum area with na­tional spirit so that the food security could be achieved, he added.

He said that the government was contemplating to reduce input cost of the crops in addition to providing quality fertilizers and pesticides so that the farmers could get abundant production of the wheat during Rabi 2023-24. He directed the officers of Agriculture (Extension) Depart­ment to take immediate steps to ensure provision of quality agricul­tural inputs in the market.

Our Staff Reporter

