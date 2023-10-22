Sunday, October 22, 2023
Alleged killer of cop gunned down

APP
October 22, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KOHAT   -   Alleged killer Zaryab of police officer Kashif Iqbal was killed on Saturday in a police encounter in the hills of Chikarkote Bala, Kohat.

According to Kohat police, while acting on a tip received, on Friday raids were conducted to arrest drug dealers, when they reached the spot, the accused started firing, as a result of which a policeman Kashif was martyred.

On Saturday, another operation was conducted in pursuit of the same killer, resulting in the death of the assailant, Zaryab, during an encounter with the police. The body of accused Zaryab, the resident of Sheikhan Kohat was shifted to the local hospital.

