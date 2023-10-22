Alleged mobile snatcher held

PESHAWAR - An alleged mobile snatcher was arrested in an injured condition during a police encounter within the jurisdiction of Town Police Station on Saturday.

SSP Operations, Kashif Aftab, informed the media that the accused, Sirtaj, the son of Zareef and a resident of Afghanistan, was apprehended. A case was registered.

During the arrest, the police recovered a pistol and 17 snatched mobile phones from his possession. The investigation is currently ongoing to apprehend any other individuals involved in these criminal activities.