ANTH, IMDC organize Pink Day activities for breast cancer awareness

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) and Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) celebrated Pink Day on October 20, 2023, commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise public awareness about self-examination, screening, prevention and treatment of Breast Cancer with a particular focus on early detection as it helps save lives.

The event included awareness stalls, bake sales, fun games, creative artworks, poster competition, pink ribbons and educational materials distribution.

Principal IMDC Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Ahmad, Executive Director ANTH Col. (R) Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi, Director Dr. Areej Neyazi, Head of Surgical Oncology and One-Stop Breast Clinic Prof. Dr. Rizwan Aziz and top management personnel participated in the event. A large number of doctors, students, faculty members and people from other walks of life were in attendance. Dr. Areej, along with ANTH’s One-Stop Breast Clinic team, students and faculty, graced the event with a cake cutting in presence of the top management personnel and all other participants.

Dr. Areej Neyazi said on this occasion that ANTH is committed to spreading awareness and providing quality Breast Cancer services in its One-Stop Breast Clinic to everyone in need, and emphasized the importance of early detection to cure this fatal disease as it is easier to treat when found early.

ANTH’s Head of Communications Imran Ali Ghouri told media that ANTH/ IMDC keep organizing several other awareness activities regularly and, in this connection, free consultation and subsidized diagnostics are being offered to everyone at ANTH until the end of October and at ANTH’s Executive Clinics in G-8 Markaz, Islamabad, on October 27 and 28, 2023. Dr. Areej highlighted the important role of the government’s Sehat Sahulat Program in encouraging a larger number of women to avail breast cancer treatment facilities and how the program can become even more effective with the coverage of screening/ diagnostics.

She further said that “we are determined to keep collaborating with the government and other partners to make every effort in the month of October and beyond in order to lower the burden of Breast Cancer in Pakistan.”