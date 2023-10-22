Sunday, October 22, 2023
At UN: Pakistan calls for resuscitate two-State solution to end Palestinian crisis

Web Desk
12:23 PM | October 22, 2023
At the United Nations, Pakistan has stressed the need to resuscitate the two-State solution of Palestinian crisis for durable peace in the region.

Speaking in a debate on the contributions of regional mechanisms for peace and security in the Security Council, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the world body, Munir Akram said the two-state solution is the only option for a durable peace in the Holy Land.

He expressed the hope that after the Security Council’s failure, the General Assembly will take action and demand an immediate ceasefire; full, unhindered, and sustainable humanitarian access to the suffering people in Gaza, and ensure that they are not displaced within or outside Gaza.

Speaking about the Security Council’s shortcomings, Munir Akram said these arise mainly due to the veto power of the five permanent members.

He said the Security Council, which has the primary responsibility to promote world peace, has failed to “stop the slaughter in Gaza”, as it also failed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani envoy said the Security Council’s failures can be addressed by making it more representative and democratic, by enlarging the voice of the majority of small and medium sized states, and more accountable through the democratic method of periodic elections.

Web Desk

