Ayaz Sadiq impressed by workers enthusiasm

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said party workers had proved to be politically awakened. Speaking at a gathering held at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan here , Ayyaz Sadiq remarked that people hailing from various regions of the country, including Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan(GB), Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were experiencing this reawakening.” Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is a ray of hope for 240 million people in the country.