Bilal, Ahtesham, Mazari win titles in 6th Aitchison College Junior National Tennis C’ship

LAHORE -Bilal Asim, Ahtesham Humayun and Amir Mazari won the titles in their respective categories in the 6th Aitchison College Ju­nior National Tennis Championship 2023 that concluded here at the Aitchison Col­lege hard courts on Saturday.

In the boys’ U-18 final, Bilal Asim from SNGPL emerged victorious against Ahtesham Humayun with a score of 6-3 (retired). The boys’ U-18 doubles final saw Bilal Asim and Ahtesham, both rep­resenting SNGPL, defeating M Salaar and Kashan Tariq with a commanding score of 8-1. In the girls’ U-18 final, Amna Ali Qa­yum secured her title by beating Lalarukh with a convincing score of 6-1, 6-2.

Ahtesham Humayun, also from SNG­PL, triumphed in the boys’ U-16 final by defeating M Salaar with a score of 6-4, 6-4. In the boys’ U-14 final, Amir Mazari from Aitchison College emerged as the victor by defeating Omer Jawad with a score of 6-2, 6-2. The boys’ U-14 doubles final witnessed an exciting clash, with Omer Jawad and Hamza Ali Rizwan pre­vailing over Amir Mazari and Muzamil Bhand with the score being 5-3, 2-4, 10- 6. The boys/girls U-12 finalshowcased a thrilling battle, with Shayan Afridi emerging as the winner by defeating Rashid Ali Bachani with a score of 7-5. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles final, Abdur Rehman and Hajra Suhail secured vic­tory by defeating Ali Bachani and Zayd Zaman with a score of 6-3. In the boys/ girls U-10 final, Rashid Ali Bachanicla­imed the title by beating Mustafa Uzair Rana with a score of 6-4.

The concluding ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Michael Thomson, Principal of Aitchison College, who acted as the chief guest. He distributed prizes, certificates, and shields among the win­ners and runners-up. The ceremony was also attended by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Omer Saeed of Servis Industries as well as the players, their families, and tennis enthusiasts, making it a memorable occasion for all.