Caretaker CM Punjab directs speeding up work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project

Rawalpindi-Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and high ups of Federal Works Organization (FWO) to speed up construction work of Ring Road Project for earlier completion of the mega project. “FWO to engage the extra work force to complete the Ring Road,” he added.

Mohsin Naqvi issued these directions during a late night visit to Rawalpindi Ring Road Project on Saturday.

He was flanked by caretaker provincial health minister Dr Jamal Nasir and other senior and junior officers of district government including Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha. Also, the CM inspected the construction work of Rawalpindi Road Road by visiting its various sections. CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his disappointment over slow pace of earth work being done by Nespak and directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace of work.

He also ordered Commissioner Rawalpindi Division to send a complete and detailed report to CM Office in this regard.

“I will myself monitor the construction work on Rawalpindi Ring Road Project,” he said adding that no negligence or slackness on part of any department will be tolerated. Earlier, CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also visited FWO Camp Office where he was briefed by FWO officers regarding earth work. The CM was briefed that the 38.3 km long RRP would have 6 lanes. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi also paid a visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital along with Dr Jamal Nasir, the provincial health minister. He inspected various departments of BBH and inquired about the health of patients admitted there. Rawalpindi police, under command of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, made tight secuity arrangements on arrival of CM Punjab.