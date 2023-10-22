CM says no plan to privatise schools in Punjab

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday categorically stated that there is no plan to privatise schools in the province. Talking to media persons in Rawalpindi, he said this matter has never been under consideration and he also commended the dedicated teachers who continue their valuable service amidst baseless rumors.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid visit to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital where he reviewed the ongoing construction progress of the OPD and Psychiatry Block. In order to ensure the transparency, Mohsin Naqvi instructed the preparation of a detailed list of items to be procured during the construction process. On this occasion, he also announced the substantial budget of 1.75 billion rupees for the construction and repair work of the Holy Family Hospital.