Cricket fans react strongly to Indian police incident during cricket match

SIALKOT - Cricket enthusiasts in Sports City, Sialkot, have expressed strong reactions following the viral video of an incident in­volving Indian police stopping a Pakistani youth from chant­ing “Pakistan Zindabad” during the Pakistan-Australia match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Tahir Butt, the former Presi­dent of the Cricket Associa­tion, and Mian Abdul Shakoor, former Secretary of the DCA Sialkot, along with Sohail Khawar Mir, Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, expressed their dismay at the incident. They emphasized that the Indian government and its people should exhibit sports­manship, especially when it comes to activities on the play­ing field. They highlighted the need to keep biases and po­litical tensions away from the world of sports. Recalling the disappointment caused during the first Asia Cup, they pointed out that due to the inflexibility of the Indian Cricket Board and the government, matches were held in other countries rather than Pakistan, even though Pakistan was the host. This de­cision led to deep disappoint­ment among cricket fans and adversely impacted the world of cricket. They called for mea­sures to ensure a fair and un­biased approach in sports. The incident at the Chinnaswamy Stadium served as a reminder of the importance of separating sports from political tensions and conflicts, emphasizing the unifying and positive aspects of international sports events.