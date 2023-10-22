Cricket fans react strongly to Indian police incident during cricket match

SIALKOT - Cricket enthusiasts in Sports City, Sialkot, have expressed strong reactions following the viral video of an incident involving Indian police stopping a Pakistani youth from chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” during the Pakistan-Australia match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
Tahir Butt, the former President of the Cricket Association, and Mian Abdul Shakoor, former Secretary of the DCA Sialkot, along with Sohail Khawar Mir, Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, expressed their dismay at the incident. They emphasized that the Indian government and its people should exhibit sportsmanship, especially when it comes to activities on the playing field. They highlighted the need to keep biases and political tensions away from the world of sports. Recalling the disappointment caused during the first Asia Cup, they pointed out that due to the inflexibility of the Indian Cricket Board and the government, matches were held in other countries rather than Pakistan, even though Pakistan was the host. This decision led to deep disappointment among cricket fans and adversely impacted the world of cricket. They called for measures to ensure a fair and unbiased approach in sports. The incident at the Chinnaswamy Stadium served as a reminder of the importance of separating sports from political tensions and conflicts, emphasizing the unifying and positive aspects of international sports events.