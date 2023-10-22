Cyclone Tej poses no ‘direct threat’ to Pakistani coast: Met Office

KARACHI - A low pressure that had developed over the south Arabian Sea a few days ago would turn into a ‘depression’ and then into a storm in the next 24 hours, said a cyclone alert issued by the Met Office on Saturday. However, the alert said, none of Pakistan’s coastal areas was presently under direct threat as the depression was likely to move either towards the coast of Oman or Yemen in the coming days. The low pressure was presently 1,830 kilometers south-west of Karachi and 1,760 kilometers south of Gwadar, the weather department said. The cyclone has been named ‘Tej’ by India which means fast.