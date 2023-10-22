Sunday, October 22, 2023
DCs of Hazara div chair price review committees meetings

October 22, 2023
Abbottabad  -  In response to directives from the provincial government, Deputy Commissioners of Hazara Division convened Price Review Committee meetings in their respective districts on Saturday to ensure strict enforcement of reduced prices for essential commodities. T

he meetings were attended by key stakeholders, including the District Food Controller, DSP Police, and representatives of traders’ associations, alongside various relevant officials. Stringent directives were issued during the meetings, compelling all shopkeepers to adhere to the instructions provided by Assistant Commissioner Balakot.

DCs were also instructed to conduct thorough inspections of the quality and pricing of various food items, encompassing utility shops, general stores, bakeries, restaurants, and vegetable and chicken outlets. To ensure compliance, price regulations were rigorously enforced, expired goods were promptly confiscated, and penalties were imposed on those found in violation.

Additionally, inspections of petrol pumps were conducted to ensure compliance with rental regulations. Medical stores were also scrutinized, with

