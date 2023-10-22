Dr Nadeem announces three-pronged strategy to interrupt polio virus circulation

Minister for National Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan has announced the three-pronged strategy to successfully interrupt the circulation of polio virus in the country and include in the ranks of the polio-free country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today, he said localized operational hubs are being established in Bannu as three out of four polio cases have been surfaced over there. He vowed to make these hubs well-resourced by providing additional resources and health experts.

Highlighting the effectiveness of an integrated approach to combat the circulation of polio virus, the Health Minister said polio drops are being administered to the children less than five years country wide with the supplementary doses of vital vitamins.

Nadeem Jan said government has devised a communication strategy with the major focus to remove all the misconceptions in the minds of general public related to the inoculation of polio drops.

Paying rich tribute to the polio workers, who are offering voluntary services by putting their lives into the risk, he said their services will be used further in nutrition, family planning and Health Hygiene after the eradication of polio virus in the country.