Sunday, October 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dr Nadeem announces three-pronged strategy to interrupt polio virus circulation

Dr Nadeem announces three-pronged strategy to interrupt polio virus circulation
Web Desk
1:32 PM | October 22, 2023
National

Minister for National Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan has announced the three-pronged strategy to successfully interrupt the circulation of polio virus in the country and include in the ranks of the polio-free country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today, he said localized operational hubs are being established in Bannu as three out of four polio cases have been surfaced over there. He vowed to make these hubs well-resourced by providing additional resources and health experts.

Highlighting the effectiveness of an integrated approach to combat the circulation of polio virus, the Health Minister said polio drops are being administered to the children less than five years country wide with the supplementary doses of vital vitamins.

Nadeem Jan said government has devised a communication strategy with the major focus to remove all the misconceptions in the minds of general public related to the inoculation of polio drops.

Passing out parade held at PMA Kakul

Paying rich tribute to the polio workers, who are offering voluntary services by putting their lives into the risk, he said their services will be used further in nutrition, family planning and Health Hygiene after the eradication of polio virus in the country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023