Sunday, October 22, 2023
FIA arrests outlaw on harassment

APP
October 22, 2023
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a girl. According to official sources, an alleged out­law namely Javed Iqbal son of Muhammad Yas­een, resident of Okara, was allegedly found in­volved in harassment and blackmailing the daugh­ter of Haleema Bibi. The accused has objectionable data of the complainant’s daughter. An FIA team led by Assistant Director Mu­hammad Shoaib Riaz and ASI Zeeshan Khan raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw. The team also took into cus­tody the mobile phone of the outlaw.

