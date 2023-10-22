Sunday, October 22, 2023
FIR lodged in man’s torture, humiliation case

STAFF REPORT
October 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad police have booked men in an FIR for allegedly subjecting a man to torture and humiliation. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the FIR was lodged at Phuleli police station on complaint of Erum Qureshi, sister of the alleged victim Zubair Qureshi, on the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh. He added that the FIR contained the sections 147, 149, 343, 355 and 504 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) under the crime number 138/2023. Qureshi alleged that her brother, who was a tailor by profession, was kept hostage for 3 days during which he was constantly beaten and humiliated.

STAFF REPORT

