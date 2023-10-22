Fiscal Accountability

The Ministry of Finance’s recent move to restrict payments for senior bureaucrats travelling overseas on foreign invitations is a laudable step towards ensuring the responsible use of public funds. This initiative targets the widespread misuse of daily allowance facilities that have been costing taxpayers a considerable amount. The practice of claiming daily allowances, even when officials are fully funded by international agencies, foreign governments, or NGOs, has been a significant financial drain on public resources.

The misuse of daily allowances by government officials, who have been enjoying fully sponsored trips while still drawing funds from the public exchequer, is not only financially irresponsible but also morally questionable. It is a misinterpretation of the rules and an incorrect application of applicable regulations.

The new measures introduced by the Ministry of Finance are designed to address this issue. They stipulate that government officials can claim only 30% of the daily allowance if they are considered “state guests” by their host nation and are provided with boarding and lodging. This is a fair and sensible provision that ensures that taxpayers’ money is used judiciously.

Furthermore, government officials attending fully sponsored seminars, training programs, or events where their expenses are fully covered by foreign governments or international agencies should not be eligible for daily allowances. The rules are clear on this matter, and these officials should not be allowed to draw additional funds from the public exchequer.

The Ministry of Finance also emphasises the importance of transparency and accountability in this process. The relevant ministries and divisions must clearly mention in their approval notifications that the visit will be “at no cost to the government” in cases where the trip is fully funded. This additional step ensures that there is no ambiguity regarding the financial responsibility for the trip.

In essence, these measures are not just about cost-cutting but about ensuring integrity, transparency, and responsible use of public funds. Such initiatives set a positive example for fiscal responsibility and accountability within the government. It protects taxpayers’ money and promotes efficient government operations.