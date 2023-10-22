Five brick kilns sealed over smog

MULTAN - The district administra­tion has launched a crack­down against brick kilns for not adopting zigzag technology and sealed five kilns in order to prevent smog. Assistant Commis­sioners along with the dis­trict task force have raid­ed in Multan, Shujabad and Jalalpur Pir Wala areas and closed three brick kilns completely by throwing water over con­tinuous violations. Depu­ty Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that there was zero tolerance policy to prevent smog under the directions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister and brick kiln owners were given a final deadline for adopting zigzag technol­ogy. He further said that action was also under­way against commercial vehicles and elements in­volved in the burning of crop’s residues.