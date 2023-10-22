Gaza crisis brings new challenges to Pakistan: Mian Zahid

KARACHI-Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that the Hamas-Israel war besides posing threats to world peace has brought new challenges to Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that tackling this issue will be a test for our policymakers, as this conflict may adversely affect the Pakistani economy, which is already going through a critical period.

Mian Zahid Hussain called for an immediate plan to insulate the economy from the fallout of the conflict.

Nothing can be said for sure about the duration of this conflict and its effects, but international and political stability are badly affected and the distance between East and West is increasing, he noted.

The business leader said that the conflict between Palestine and Israel is very old, but after the attack of Hamas on Israel, there has been a big change in it, which was not even in anyone’s imagination, that is worrying the world.

He said that after Israel’s heaviest bombardment of Gaza and the resulting severe loss of life and property, the rulers of Egypt and Jordan refused to meet with the American president, while Saudi Arabia suspended the normalization of relations with Israel.

America has never faced such a response in the Middle East before, and Pakistan needs a balanced policy in this regard because it has to take billions of dollars in loans from Arab countries, while American international organizations provide economic stability to Pakistan, and most of our exports are also to the United States or its influenced countries, he observed. Mian Zahid said that China is Pakistan’s closest friend and partner, and Pakistan also buys the most weapons from this country, which should also be considered.